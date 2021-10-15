'They're All Negligent': New Lawsuit Filed After Woman Killed In South Boston Crosswalk
'They're All Negligent': New Lawsuit Filed After Woman Killed In South Boston Crosswalk
Beth Germano - CBS Local on MSN.com
10/15/21
Diane Ly was killed while crossing a South Boston intersection in 2019. She had a walk signal, but a van also had a green light.
Read Full Story on boston.cbslocal.com
