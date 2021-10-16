Thomas Rogers, 87, of Harrisville
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Study: Restoring North Coast Hiawatha would generate $270M across 7 states
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington closes several rest areas along Interstate 5 indefinitely due to vandalism, trash
Congressman Kildee reflects on his uncle Dale's life and legacy
Study: Restoring North Coast Hiawatha would generate $270M across 7 states
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Student loan forgiveness: What’s getting fixed?
Long-term closure of I-5 rest areas between Everett and Canada begins Oct. 15
Washington closes several rest areas along Interstate 5 indefinitely due to vandalism, trash
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 16th
These Military Leaders Suffered Some of the Worst Defeats in History
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Thomas Rogers, 87, of Harrisville
Submitted by funeral home - WWNY-TV
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Thomas Rogers, 87, of Orebed Road, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 14 Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Read Full Story on wwnytv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jagoe Homes adding to Bon Harbor Estates
COVID News: FDA panel uncertain about mixing and matching vaccines
'We felt we'd get a chance sooner or later.' Carmel girls soccer did, and made it count.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL