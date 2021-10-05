"These are not fun, harmless challenges. These are crimes with very serious consequences.”

Those were the words spoken by Virginia schools superintendent Scott Brabrand regarding Tik Tok challenges that are getting out of hand. This past week, Loudoun County schools in Northern Virginia had to warn parents about a new trend students have engaged in called the “Devious Licks.” This new Tik Tok challenge involves students vandalizing school property and recording their acts online. Fairfax schools also sent a similar notice to parents.

Loudoun County Public Schools released the following statement on the “Devious Licks” challenge to students’ parents:

"The recent ‘Devious Licks’ Tik Tok Challenge has encouraged kids to vandalize and steal random objects from their schools and post them in videos … We are asking you to have conversations with your kids about the nature of these disruptive challenges and that such behaviors could result in school disciplinary consequences, and criminal charges."

The Fairfax County schools’ notice from Brabrand said, "We have been made aware of a series of new monthly challenges that have been shared across the social media platform TikTok. Last month the 'Devious Licks' challenge emerged, and students committed acts of vandalism on school property. Now, these challenges are escalating and harming people.”

Loudoun County schools and other Virginia schools are worried these challenges may lead to more property damage, as well as injuries to students and staff. Potential consequences could be disciplinary hearings and even criminal charges, which the posted videos themselves could be used as evidence.

It's not only staff and teachers worrying over the Tik Tok challenges, but parents too. One parent remarked on the situation, saying, "I think it's terrible ... I worry about my kids at the schools, and my children said they don't want to go to the bathroom. They're afraid that something will be going on in there."

If you’re a parent, please be on the lookout for these upcoming challenges, per the schools' warning:

September: Vandalize school bathrooms

October: Smack a staff member

November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend

December: Deck the halls and show your *****

January: Jab a breast

February: Mess up school signs

March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria

April: "Grab some eggz"

May: Ditch day

June: Flip off in the front office

So far, Tik Tok has taken a stand against the "Devious Licks" challenge, banning any videos and hashtags associated with it.

Do you or your kids know about these Tik Tok challenges? Let us know in the comments.