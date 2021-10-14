Toronto Maple Leafs top Sportico's list of most valuable NHL teams, at $2 billion
Toronto Maple Leafs top Sportico's list of most valuable NHL teams, at $2 billion
Emily Kaplan - ESPN
10/14/21
Original Six teams, led by the Maple Leafs at $2 billion, make up top five of NHL's most valued teams, according to data compiled by Sportico.
Read Full Story on espn.in
