The Twin City Thunder battled back twice from two-goal deficits to defeat the Monarchs. AUBURN — Twin City Thunder forward Trace Norwell said he closed his eyes and shot the puck. The puck did the rest by finding the back of the net to give the Twin City Thunder a 4-3 overtime win against the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs in a USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference game at Norway Savings Bank Arena on Saturday night.