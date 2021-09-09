Former President Donald Trump endorsed a Wyoming attorney on Thursday in his campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics. Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman, who launched a primary campaign Thursday The endorsement is his most significant to date as he works to maintain his status as GOP kingmaker and tries to exact revenge on those who voted to impeach him or blocked his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.