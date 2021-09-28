Trump endorses political newcomer in Arizona gubernatorial race
Trump endorses political newcomer in Arizona gubernatorial race
Bob Christie - Washington Times
9/28/21
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed former television broadcaster Kari Lake in the Republican race for Arizona governor.
