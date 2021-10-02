Twins' Miguel Sanó enters offseason with plans to shed 30 pounds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
State, local officials stand by Foxconn, but many wonder what the company is doing in Wisconsin
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
State, local officials stand by Foxconn, but many wonder what the company is doing in Wisconsin
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will testify in Wisconsin election review
Federal Agent Shot, Subject Killed Self In Racine Shooting
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
GOP election attorney: Subpoenas stand, working with cities on cooperation
Former Trump official's involvement in election audit raises credibility concerns
CNH Industrial Employees Volunteer With Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Racine Lutheran students allege hateful rhetoric on campus
State, local officials stand by Foxconn, but many wonder what the company is doing in Wisconsin
RCEDC: Announces Commercial Real Estate Panel, open meeting to public
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Twins' Miguel Sanó enters offseason with plans to shed 30 pounds
Betsy Helfand - TwinCities.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Miguel Sanó knows he can be a middle-of-the-order bat. That’s where he says he “needs” to be. But during the middle of this summer, Sanó often wasn’t even in
Read Full Story on twincities.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Favorite Thrift Stores in the Twin Cities
Editorial Roundup: Always find a way to support what matters
HEPA Filters May Clean Sars-CoV-2 From the Air: Study
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL