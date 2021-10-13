Two Alaska GOP senators test positive for COVID-19
Two Alaska GOP senators test positive for COVID-19
The Associated Press - Alaska Public Media
10/13/21
Two Alaska state senators have tested positive for COVID-19 and a third was not feeling well and awaiting test results, Senate President Peter Micciche said Tuesday.
