Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
UCLA, Chip Kelly have a lot to play for against Oregon
Lawmaker pushes for 'curriculum transparency' in classrooms
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Salt Lake DA Sim Gill: Fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Salt lake County ruled justified
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
SEC Basketball Preview: It’s time for Vanderbilt to emerge from the cellar
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 2-Round Week Seven Edition
Salt Lake DA Sim Gill: Fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Salt lake County ruled justified
Watch now: Eastern Illinois battles Tennessee Tech with first-year coach and NFL great Eddie George
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cardinals O-line coach Sean Kugler says Kliff Kingsbury 'itching' for return vs. Texans
Pac-12 preview: Arizona hosts UW, ‘GameDay’ to UCLA, Dickert’s WSU debut and a huge game in Corvallis
Teachers angered by Utah lawmaker’s proposal to let parents vet social studies lessons in advance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Stanton Tang - Reno KOLO-TV on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Richard Thomas had an arrest warrant for a firearms charge at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Read Full Story on kolotv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Growing Illinois sports betting market is now keeping company with top states like Nevada
Nevada vs Fresno State Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for College Football Week 8 Game
A Nevada man said a ballot cast in his dead wife's name 'lent some credence' to voter fraud claims. Now officials say he's the one who did it.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL