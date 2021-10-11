Two killed, one injured in shooting and crash Sunday on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
Trump endorsed a candidate for Arizona governor right after she called for him to to be added to Mount Rushmore
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cardinals' defense comes up with 4 stops on 4th down to defeat 49ers, improve to 5-0
Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky Make Big Statement in Game 1 Win Over Phoenix in WNBA Finals
Arizona education chief says federal COVID funds ‘essential’ for safe schools
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chicago Sky overpower fatigued Phoenix Mercury to win Game 1 of WNBA Finals
Cities across Arizona expecting windy start to the week
Cardinals' defense comes up with 4 stops on 4th down to defeat 49ers, improve to 5-0
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Phoenix Mercury
Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated following win over 49ers
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 8-10
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Phoenix Area High School Games: The Week Ahead
At Phoenix barbershop The Greater Good, it's more than just a haircut — it’s a connection
Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Up & Comers: Phoenix Swim Club’s Maryjane (MJ) Neilson – Sponsored By Spectrum Aquatics
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Two killed, one injured in shooting and crash Sunday on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville
F.T. Norton - The Fayetteville Observer on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Joshua Reddick, 19, of Greenville, and Devon Hargrove, 18, of Tarboro, died in the incident reported shortly before 3 a.m.
Read Full Story on fayobserver.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central U.S.
Severe Weather Sweeps Across Southern Plains, Producing at Least Two Tornadoes
'It Was A Vicious, Vicious Attack': Who Were The River Valley Killer's Victims?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL