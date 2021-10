Two New Orleans Men Sentenced in Connection with the 2013 Murder of Loomis Armored Guard Hector Trochez

United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today, that on September 30, 2021, LILBEAR GEORGE, 31, and CHUKWUDI OFOMATA, 35, both of New Orleans, were each sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance Africk to 480-month terms of imprisonment.