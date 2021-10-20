Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say
Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say
Connor Lomis - WIS TV on MSN.com
10/20/21
Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have been charged with murder after turning themselves in to the police.
Read Full Story on wistv.com
