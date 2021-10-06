Two weeks into the job, Middletown zoning enforcement officer resigns after incident
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
St. Paul & The Broken Bones return with 'The Alien Coast' Jan 28
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Announce New Album ‘The Alien Coast’ Out Jan 28
Man Who Slashed Inmate In Prison Jailed For Life, Branded An 'Extreme Danger'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Water rescues conducted in Central Alabama amid flooding
Flash flooding having major impacts across central Alabama
Flash flooding in central Alabama; water rescues, impassable roads reported
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
1 child dies in Alabama due to flash flooding, officials say
Flash flooding prompts rescues, covers roads in Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog in West Alabama, Flash Flood Watch extended until 7:00 p.m.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Week 7 Football Primer: Patriots head to Shades Valley
One QB Domino Falls, Others Continue Sorting out Trips
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Two weeks into the job, Middletown zoning enforcement officer resigns after incident
Laura Damon - NewportRI.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The town doesn’t comment on personnel matters,” Town Administrator Shawn Brown said in a phone conversation with The Daily News.
Read Full Story on newportri.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Other Options: More cool things to do in Greater Columbus the weekend of Oct. 7
Delaware Gambling
Tired of orange-and-white traffic barrels. We're tracking some of Delaware's biggest road projects.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL