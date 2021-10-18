U.S. Sen. Baldwin: With temperatures forecast to fall and energy costs projected to rise, Baldwin calls for swift release of LIHEAP heating help

With colder weather around the corner and energy costs projected to precipitously increase this winter, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joined a bipartisan group of 38 Senators in urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to release funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as swiftly and at the highest level possible.