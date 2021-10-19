UCLA vs. Oregon: Chip Kelly and the Bruins eye signature win in national spotlight
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws
History: Little known architectural details were Robert Imber's passion
Can Brother Rice knock off T.C. Central? Four Michigan football questions entering Week 8
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Couple dead after ambush at gas station, man defends fiance after phony 911 call, Mitch Albom on Haiti issues
Florida Based Financial Professional Sees An Influx Of Money Coming To The Sunshine State
Warren Offers Facade Program for Businesses
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Couple dead after ambush at gas station, man defends fiance after phony 911 call, Mitch Albom on Haiti issues
Man and Woman Shot to Death in Car With Little Child in Backseat During Ambush
Florida Based Financial Professional Sees An Influx Of Money Coming To The Sunshine State
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The college football fan's guide to Week 8 games
Photos: Arcadia Bluff's Bluffs and South courses in Michigan
McDavid nets hat trick, Oilers douse Flames 5-2
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UCLA vs. Oregon: Chip Kelly and the Bruins eye signature win in national spotlight
Thuc Nhi Nguyen, Ben Bolch - Los Angeles Times
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
UCLA hosts Oregon Saturday in a high-profile Pac-12 matchup. ESPN College GameDay is coming to the UCLA campus to preview the big game.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
13 women who report grooming by Oregon marching band staffer condemn 'perverse and revolting actions' in joint statement
Oregon's Books Around the Corner Has New Location, New Focus
Two Springfield District 186 teachers could face termination over COVID vaccine mandate
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL