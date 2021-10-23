UFC 270 set for Jan. 22 at Honda Center with two title fights
UFC 270 set for Jan. 22 at Honda Center with two title fights
Brian Martin - Los Angeles Daily News
10/23/21
In their first scheduled title defenses, heavyweight king Francis Ngannou faces Ciryl Game and flyweight champion Brandon Moreno takes on Deiveson Figueiredo.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
