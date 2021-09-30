US Rep. Debbie Lesko recovering in Arizona after successful surgery
US Rep. Debbie Lesko recovering in Arizona after successful surgery
Kevin Stone - KTAR News
9/30/21
U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko said Wednesday she is recovering in Arizona after doctors successfully removed her gallbladder.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
