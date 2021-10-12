Utah refugee from Sierra Leone pays it forward to new Afghan refugees
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Watching themselves die': Fairbanks nurse describes panic and 'air hunger' among COVID patients in video encouraging vaccination
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Local non-profit is “gearing up” for winter months ahead
Rural Alaska at risk as COVID surge swamps faraway hospitals
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rural Alaska needs new bridges as permafrost thaws and crossing river ice gets riskier - the infrastructure bill is only a start
The Inuit knowledge vanishing with the ice
Solar flare could make aurora visible across the northern U.S.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
A cold, showery day and a brush with northern lights
2 Alaska state senators test positive for COVID-19
Alaska: Infamous 'Into the Wild' bus lands at University of Alaska Fairbanks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Alaska: Infamous 'Into the Wild' bus lands at University of Alaska Fairbanks
Rural Alaska needs new bridges as permafrost thaws and crossing river ice gets riskier - the infrastructure bill is only a start
Soldotna storms past North Pole, into state final
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Utah refugee from Sierra Leone pays it forward to new Afghan refugees
Eliana Sheriff - KSTU
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Utah is in the process of welcoming 765 Afghan refugees, ready to call the state home. WATCH: 'Life is beautiful': First Afghan woman to openly protest Taliban
Read Full Story on fox13now.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Canadian women set for 'Celebration Tour' in wake of Olympic soccer success
Worst air in the world: How SLCC students and staff feel about SLC's air quality
Hard Freeze Warning in effect for parts of Utah
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL