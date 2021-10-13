Vaccination Incentives Being Awarded to Students Throughout Fall Semester
Vaccination Incentives Being Awarded to Students Throughout Fall Semester
@uarkanasas - University of Arkansas
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Students continue to win $500 scholarships, $100 credits, tickets, trips and other prizes as a part of the university's vaccination incentive effort. Enter to win!
Read Full Story on news.uark.edu
