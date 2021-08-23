Vaccine mandates in Chicago expected to get shot in arm with Pfizer shots' full approval
Vaccine mandates in Chicago expected to get shot in arm with Pfizer shots' full approval
Mitch Dudek - Chicago Sun-Times
8/23/21
A hurdle that stopped some businesses from requiring inoculations was erased Monday when the FDA took the Pfizer vaccine off "emergency use authorization."
