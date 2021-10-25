Vancouver drug take back collects over 2,500 pounds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
East Texas family raising money to take 8-year-old son with terminal cancer to Disney World
Rapper Flavor Flav faces domestic battery charge, police say
Public Enemy Number One? Flavor Flav Arrested in Nevada for Domestic Battery
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tyson to debut new autobiographic show at Hard Rock in Florida
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington Makes Top Schools List For 2022 All-American JUCO DB
Flavor Flav seen after domestic battery arrest at Drake's birthday party with Flo Rida
East Texas family raising money to take 8-year-old son with terminal cancer to Disney World
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Washington Makes Top Schools List For 2022 All-American JUCO DB
Coyote attack raises concerns over pet safety
Flavor Flav seen after domestic battery arrest at Drake's birthday party with Flo Rida
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
East Texas family raising money to take 8-year-old son with terminal cancer to Disney World
Tyson to debut new autobiographic show at Hard Rock in Florida
University of Kentucky student dies, fraternity activities suspended
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vancouver drug take back collects over 2,500 pounds
FOX 12 Staff - Fox 12 Oregon
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
A local drug take back event collected more than 2,500 pounds of unused medications and 281 pounds of syringes Saturday.
Read Full Story on kptv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Halloween
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL