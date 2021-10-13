Vandals topple headstones in historic Dover cemetery, caretaker says
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
Businesses Can Now Support Charitable Causes And Promote Their Brands At The Same Time With Promos For A Purpose
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
I've Moved 6 Times in 6 Years—Here Are the Moving Tips You Absolutely Need to Know
Utah boys win PGA Jr. League Championship in their debut
Crust Simply Italian to open third Valley location in Gilbert next year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Scottsdale police arrest man suspected of beating woman with baseball bat
Mattamy Homes Closes on Another Property in the Phoenix Valley
Sprawling Villa Outside Phoenix Sells for $21.5 Million—the Second-Biggest Deal in Arizona
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Scottsdale police arrest man suspected of beating woman with baseball bat
Four Solano Republican Assembly members attend NFRA convention
Maricopa Board of Supervisors seeks candidates to replace Steve Chucri
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Harbor Group sells Arizona apartment property for $96M
I've Moved 6 Times in 6 Years—Here Are the Moving Tips You Absolutely Need to Know
Utah boys win PGA Jr. League Championship in their debut
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vandals topple headstones in historic Dover cemetery, caretaker says
William Westhoven - Daily Record (Morristown, NJ) on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A landmark cemetery in Dover was damaged by vandals who toppled headstones and memorials weighing up to 1,300 pounds, a volunteer says.
Read Full Story on dailyrecord.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Out-of-state buyers take on local renters in Manchester, NH
'A tireless and fearless champion': Ken Norton, the face of NAMI NH, to retire
From Owen Power to the young Amerks: 15 Sabres prospects to watch in 2021-22
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL