Vero Beach pool business owner, husband arrested for defrauding costumers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Q&A: Iowa State sports editor talks Saturday conference matchup with Kansan Sports
Doubting Iowa? Hawkeyes put on convincing show in 51-14 blowout at Maryland
Fat Tuesday on Des Moines' south side is closing its doors for good
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Our favorite Des Moines ramen spots
Early education, day care centers opening in 3 locations in Des Moines' western suburbs
Protester convicted, faces fine and jail time after arrest at June Des Moines City Council meeting
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Early education, day care centers opening in 3 locations in Des Moines' western suburbs
'Officer-involved shooting' prompts heavy police presence in downtown Des Moines
How can Iowa slow Sean Clifford? Hawkeyes discuss keys to limiting Penn State's quarterback
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Our favorite Des Moines ramen spots
One week ahead of Trump Iowa rally, Pence announces return trip to key 2024 state
Variety awards over $2.1 million to children's initiatives throughout Iowa
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vero Beach pool business owner, husband arrested for defrauding costumers
WPTV - Staff - WFLX
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Vero Beach pool business and her husband have been arrested on charges related to taking money from customers, which police said with no intent to finish the job.
Read Full Story on wflx.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Republican-leaning voters in Palm Beach County turned against Trump. Florida GOP unfazed.
Tropical disturbance off Florida's coast has 10% chance of development, forecasters say
How to watch Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels on TV, live stream
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL