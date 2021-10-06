Vero Beach pool business owner, husband arrested for defrauding customers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dubuque School Board resumes discussion on mask mandate in local schools
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Dubuque School Board resumes discussion on mask mandate in local schools
The Charles H. Organ
Simpson Football Travels to Loras
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Senate Republicans have rejected Iowa's first proposed redistricting plan
One dead, officer shoots suspect in Mason City
Cedar Rapids Kennedy earns runner-up finish to return to state golf meet
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cedar Rapids Kennedy earns runner-up finish to return to state golf meet
If you buy it: Hall of Famer leads ownership venture for “Field of Dreams” site
The Charles H. Organ
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vero Beach pool business owner, husband arrested for defrauding customers
WPTV - Staff - WFLX
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The owner of a Vero Beach pool business and her husband have been arrested on charges related to taking money from customers with no intent to finish the job, police say.
Read Full Story on wflx.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
On the edge of the Everglades: Weston turns 25 | PHOTOS
Is this teacher in Florida guilty of having sex with a student?
Hispanic Heritage Month: Freedom Tower In Downtown Miami Still Stands As A Beacon Of Freedom
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL