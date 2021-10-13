Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Paige Phillips,Alyssa Jackson,WTOC Staff - WTOC-TV
10/13/21
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.
Read Full Story on wtoc.com
