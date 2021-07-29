RMNP officials state that approaching, viewing, or engaging in any activity within 25 yards of wildlife is prohibited inside the park.

Recently, a video surfaced of several visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park getting a little too close for comfort to two large bull elk. The dangerous acts were captured by Kaden Yoho, who was on vacation with his family when they saw the other park guests gathered around the two elk.

Yoho stayed back from the scene at a distance as he recorded it. He told FOX31, "I just felt like it was the right thing to do. It made me upset to see people do that, because that’s by far my favorite vacation that I’ve went on."

It appears, at one point, that a child reaches down and touches an elk, but according to the RMNP officials who later responded to the incident, they don't believe the child touched the animal based on the angle of the video.

"My dad told me it kind of scared him, because those elk can be aggressive and the kid wasn’t very old. I wouldn’t want to see an elk get aggressive with a kid and then park rangers have to do something to the elk. The elk was just sitting there minding its business," Yoho said.

Watch the video below, courtesy of FOX31:

"Approaching within 25 yards of any wild animal, including nesting birds, or within any distance that disturbs or interferes with their free movement or natural behavior is prohibited," says RMNP. Penalties for those who are reported could include a fine or even jail time.