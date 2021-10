Three Vietnamese seaports have been named among the top 50 of the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) launched by the World Bank and IHS Markit. Cai Lan International Container Terminal in the northern province of Quang Ninh ranked at 46th while Hai Phong Port and Cai Mep International Terminal in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau ranked at 47th and 49th,