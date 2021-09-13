Next month, appointments will still be used, but DMV walk-in services on alternate days will be available.

No one likes a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but last year's mandatory appointment system in Virginia added a whole new dimension of complexity to the process. The frustration associated with online scheduling may soon be coming to an end as the department resumes walk-in services on a modified basis.

Beginning Oct. 5, #VirginiaDMV customers can choose to schedule an appointment or walk-in for service on alternating days. Service by appt only will be offered Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Walk-in service will be offered Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday.



More: https://t.co/Lj3mxUmn2C pic.twitter.com/Oa49XefCDI — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) September 9, 2021

Appointments for established DMV offices will still be in effect on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If you can't get a timeslot and want to take your chances as a walk-in, you'll need to do it on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays.

Alternative locations in the community can be a great option if you have a DMVConnect session coming to your area. Appointments are required to take advantage of these pop-ups.

Appointments for new #DMVConnect visits are now available! Schedule today at https://t.co/73ZrMtqKOc.



⚫East Henrico Library (9/7-9/10)

*Knowledge testing offered*



⚫Arlington DMV Select (9/9)



⚫Dulles South Sheriff's Office (9/7-9/9)



⚫Fincastle Library (9/13-9/16) pic.twitter.com/Sz43qKWkqL — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) August 24, 2021

If you're having trouble making it to the DMV in person, check out their online resources to see what you can do without leaving your home. Most of the basic functions like registration renewal and requesting records can be done pretty easily, right through the website or mail.

What are your thoughts on this latest DMV development? Sound off in the comments.