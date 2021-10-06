Warriors throttle Oregon in JV football
.
Warriors throttle Oregon in JV football
plindblad - Hometown News Group News
10/6/21
Waunakee thoroughly dominated Oregon in every aspect of the game as the Warriors tamed the Panthers 53-0 in junior varsity football action in Oregon Thursday night.
