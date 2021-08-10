The situation could have ended a lot worse than it did...

On Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared a video of a moose encounter in Clear Creek County. However, the video is not as tame as one would think. A hiker came across the bull elk while walking along a willow and decided to record the animal, and from the video footage, the moose was perfectly fine with this ... until it wasn't.

The moose is then seen charging at the individual filming. Luckily, this person was able to duck behind a tree and get out of there without any injuries.

Watch the terrifying video below:

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

If you're interested in learning more about safety tips around moose, check out our article: Colorado Survival Guide: What to Do If You're Charged By a Moose.

