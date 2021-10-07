Water rescues conducted in Central Alabama amid flooding
Water rescues conducted in Central Alabama amid flooding
Darryl Coote - UPI.com
10/7/21
Authorities in Central Alabama conducted dozens of water rescues overnight Wednesday as several counties were flooded following an onslaught of rain.
Read Full Story on upi.com
