Weekend rain targets Minnesota's extreme drought areas
Weekend rain targets Minnesota's extreme drought areas
Nicole Mitchell - MPR News
10/7/21
Southern Minnesota sees a few showers Thursday, then a much more potent storm targets northern Minnesota with heavy rain over the weekend.
