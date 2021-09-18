WEEKEND READ: COVID-19 cases dropping in Austin area but school worries continue
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Guest post: Jesse Montano on Avs, from Arizona
Nate Burleson makes hosting debut on ‘CBS This Morning’
Arie and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' are expecting twins
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Thrill rides: What we learned in Week 5 of Arizona High School football season
Ducks prospect Benoit-Olivier Groulx making all the right moves
Illinois breweries clean up at Great American Beer Festival awards, as Destihl upholds state’s hazy IPA dominance
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Guest post: Jesse Montano on Avs, from Arizona
Thrill rides: What we learned in Week 5 of Arizona High School football season
Avalanche Rookies Have Full Team Practice in Arizona
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Guest post: Jesse Montano on Avs, from Arizona
Thrill rides: What we learned in Week 5 of Arizona High School football season
Avalanche Rookies Have Full Team Practice in Arizona
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Guest post: Jesse Montano on Avs, from Arizona
Zach Dean flashes 1st-round talent at Golden Knights rookie camp
‘Clock’s starting to tick’ for Golden Knights prospect Jack Dugan
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WEEKEND READ: COVID-19 cases dropping in Austin area but school worries continue
Russell Falcon - KXAN
9/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Earlier this week, health officials announced the area could possibly downgrade to Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines in the near future.
Read Full Story on kxan.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Just a phenomenal play': Why Lincoln Riley wanted to challenge D.J. Graham's epic interception
Thousands of Haitian immigrants congregate at tiny Texas border town
SBA loans up to $2M available for small businesses affected by Oahu drought
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL