Wesleyan volleyball falls to 3-14 with road loss to ABU

The West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball team (3-14, 3-5 Mountain East Conference) fell on the road versus Alderson Broaddus (5-10, 1-7 MEC) on Tuesday (Oct. 19) night at Rex Pyles Arena. WVWC LeadersMakenzie Yates led the Lady ‘Cats with 12 kills.