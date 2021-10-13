Westchester County Center could remain NY state vaccination site halfway into 2022
Westchester County Center could remain NY state vaccination site halfway into 2022
David Propper, The Journal News - The Journal News
10/13/21
The Westchester Knicks announced they will play their home games in Connecticut this year while their home arena is still a COVID vaccine hub.
Read Full Story on lohud.com
