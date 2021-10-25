What we know about 'Rust' shooting: Assistant director accused of past 'unsafe' practices
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hawaii’s first eco-friendly cemetery on Maui runs into a setback
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel among top resorts in Hawaii
Redrawing Hawaii’s Election Districts: ‘People Are Going To Be Pissed’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kahalu‘u surf school rules approved
The Clock Is Ticking As Native Hawaiians Wait For Homeland Inheritance Reform
Man gets 15 years in prison for home invasion
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kahalu‘u surf school rules approved
Homeless project gets go-ahead
The Clock Is Ticking As Native Hawaiians Wait For Homeland Inheritance Reform
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
From elite hockey goalie to professional Kona qualifier – Jason Pohl’s incredible Ironman journey
Hawaii prepares to welcome tourists again as Covid-19 cases fall
Three for three: Women’s golf dominates Stanford Intercollegiate
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What we know about 'Rust' shooting: Assistant director accused of past 'unsafe' practices
USA TODAY - Yahoo Canada Sports
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Here's everything we know about the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust": Assistant director accused of past 'unsafe' practices.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
West Coast slammed by record-breaking bomb cyclone
Man drowns in pond following Missoula police chase
Here's how much rain fell in the last 48 hours across the SF Bay Area
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL