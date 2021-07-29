What You Need to Know About Quandary Peak's New Parking Reservations

Looking to summit Quandary Peak? You may need to pay for a parking pass or take a free shuttle.

Summit County officials instituted a new parking reservation system for hikers looking to summit Quandary Peak. The new system is an effort to reduce the overflow and hazardous obstacles that first responders face during emergencies.

The pilot system took effect on Friday, July 23, and will remain until October 31, when officials will determine if the system works or needs revisions. Hikers now have to reserve a trailhead parking spot online or take a free shuttle from Breckenridge.

You can make a parking reservation at parkquandary.com. Here's everything you need to know about parking for Quandary Peak:

Prices

Half-day parking (4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Quandary Peak or 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for McCullough Gulch): $20

Full-day parking (4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.): $50

Three-hour parking for McCullough Gulch (beginning at 4 a.m.): $5/three hours

Free shuttle from Breckenridge from the Airport Road lot. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes, seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (about an eight-mile drive).

Online Reservations and Shuttle Service

Summit County officials are urging hikers to reserve parking spots well in advance to ensure availability. There isn't much cell service in the area, so booking when you get there can be challenging. Regardless, the free shuttle from Breckenridge is always an option.

Learn more about the pilot parking here.

Have you been to Quandary Peak since the new parking rules went into place? Let us know how it went in the comments.