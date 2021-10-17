Which County Pays Its Council Members The Most? (Hint: It's Not Honolulu)
Which County Pays Its Council Members The Most? (Hint: It's Not Honolulu)
Richard Wiens - Civil Beat
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
While the mayor and other top officials usually earn more on Hawaii’s most populous island, there’s a big exception.
Read Full Story on civilbeat.org
