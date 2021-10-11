Winter storm brings cold temps, snow across Utah
Winter storm brings cold temps, snow across Utah
Dani Ruberti - KSTU
10/11/21
Get ready for a blast of winter as a strong storm system slides into most of Utah that will impact the state through Wednesday morning.
87 Ultramarathon Runners in Utah Rescued After Getting Caught in Surprise Snow Storm
Karrie Galloway: This is a red alert moment for abortion justice in Utah
Utah ultramarathon 'near whiteout' forced rescue of over 80 runners
