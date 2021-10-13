Wisconsin woman enters plea for hiding son's body in trunk
Wisconsin woman enters plea for hiding son's body in trunk
10/13/21
A Wisconsin woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-old son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months
