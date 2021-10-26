'Woke Racism'—A Review
'Woke Racism'—A Review
Jared Marcel Pollen - Quillette
10/26/21
How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America by John McWhorter. Portfolio, 224 pages. (October, 2021) If you had told someone a decade ago—after the election of the first black president, and in anti
Read Full Story on quillette.com
