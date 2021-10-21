Woman and suspect dead after high-rise shootout in Atlanta
Woman and suspect dead after high-rise shootout in Atlanta
Associated Press - Honolulu Star-Advertiser
10/21/21
ATLANTA >> A man killed a woman and then died during a shootout with police at an apartment building in Atlanta’s midtown neighborhood early today, police said.
