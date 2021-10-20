Woman is 3rd defendant in sex trafficking case involving Mount Pleasant businessman
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jim Henson’s Farewell: Revisit the “Nice, Friendly” Memorial Service at St. John the Divine (1990)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Flashes set to tackle Greenville-St. Joe
Maryland’s AngelWing Project takes audiences to Beale Street
What do Kapler’s players think of him? We asked the minor leaguers he managed between playing MLB seasons
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
SPCA in NC is first animal shelter to receive special grant from actress Katherine Heigl
How ESPN’s Football Power Index has ECU’s final six games playing out
Alabama, Auburn make final 5 for Pike Road 4-star DL Khurtiss Perry
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WHS volleyball in attack mode
CNN’s John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations
Children under 10 are using social media. Here's how parents can help them stay safe online
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Singer Peabo Bryson Announced at Warner Theatre
Children under 10 are using social media. Here's how parents can help them stay safe online
Police face questions after a woman's body is found in a police van in Alabama
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Woman is 3rd defendant in sex trafficking case involving Mount Pleasant businessman
Steve Garrison
[email protected]
- Post and Courier
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Jessica Michelle Mills is charged in the U.S. District Court of South Carolina with trafficking a minor for sex and conspiracy to traffic a minor for sex.
Read Full Story on postandcourier.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories – full episode of Jessop's Journal
Struggling South Carolina offense loses starting quarterback
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL