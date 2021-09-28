Woman sues King County Metro after being ran over by bus
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Offensive, Defensive Players of the Week in all 15 girls soccer conferences, Sept. 29
‘Unruly’ Crowd Protesting Vaccination Contracts Cancels Council Meeting
$30M bond for new Rockingham County complex approved
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘Unruly’ Crowd Protesting Vaccination Contracts Cancels Council Meeting
Salem Student Honored + Firefighter Fundraiser: Salem A.M. Digest
Student Honored + Firefighter Fundraiser: Salem A.M. Digest
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Exeter-Area GFWC-NH club receives award
Londonderry A.M. Digest: Girl Scouts' Good Deed + Police Hiring
Papa Gino’s, D’Angelo Hold ‘Dine-To-Donate’ For Special Olympics
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Woman sues King County Metro after being ran over by bus
Q13 FOX - Q13 FOX News
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
A woman is suing King County Metro and one of its drivers, after a bus ran her over and required her to get a leg amputated.
Read Full Story on q13fox.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Devils Open Preseason Schedule Tonight in Washington | PREVIEW
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Analysis: Wall Street nervous about Washington as debt-ceiling warnings sound
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL