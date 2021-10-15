Woodbridge Electric Plant Does Emergency Response Drill Thursday
Woodbridge Electric Plant Does Emergency Response Drill Thursday
Carly Baldwin - Patch on MSN.com
10/15/21
The drill was done at CPV Woodbridge, a Keasbey electric plant, and specifically tested the response if a worker was exposed to chemicals.
