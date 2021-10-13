Woonsocket-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LI Paralympic gold medalist and TikTok superstar gets honored by hometown
LuminoCity Festival Coming to LI This Year Despite Change in Venue
New Hires, Promotions on Long Island
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Nassau exec using taxpayer-funded mailers ahead of election: critics
Floral Park Mayor’s Message: Belmont Project update Oct. 9
Coronavirus vaccines: Why are some countries recommending single dose for teens, young adults?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nassau exec using taxpayer-funded mailers ahead of election: critics
WOMEN OF DISTINCTION BIO/HEADSHOT Judi Bosworth
Coronavirus vaccines: Why are some countries recommending single dose for teens, young adults?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Floral Park Mayor’s Message: Belmont Project update Oct. 9
LI Paralympic gold medalist and TikTok superstar gets honored by hometown
LuminoCity Festival Coming to LI This Year Despite Change in Venue
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Woonsocket-Area Unemployment Rate Increases: Latest Data
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate increased over July in the Woonsocket area, but is still lower than it was during the worst of the pandem
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases
Corny but fun: 8 great corn mazes worth stalking in RI
A vow to continue Goldner's 'legacy of greatness' at Hasbro
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL