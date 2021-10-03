'Wrong': Bernie Sanders Rejects Kyrsten Sinema's Criticism of Infrastructure Bill Delay
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Sherri Saum Kids
New Mexico toddler’s ‘business in the front, party in the back’ style competes in USA Mullet Championship
Disturbing details emerge from UFC star Jon Jones’ latest arrest
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Sports Desk: Damian Gallegos having a football season to remember
March For Abortion Justice planned Saturday in front of Las Cruces City Hall
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
One year into job, City Manager Ifo Pili approaching economic development with poverty in mind
Why 'Bridging Cultures' is theme of the 2021 RenFaire
What to Watch: Nancy Drew, CSI: Vegas, One of Us Is Lying
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ongoing road projects advance Carlsbad's development
Revised social studies standards long overdue
One year into job, City Manager Ifo Pili approaching economic development with poverty in mind
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Angelo State hammers Western New Mexico 62-3 at home
MAMA SAID KNOCK YOU OUT | KC takes aim at Navarro
Turning Point Las Cruces moving to building downtown thanks to Rawson Family Foundation gift
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Wrong': Bernie Sanders Rejects Kyrsten Sinema's Criticism of Infrastructure Bill Delay
Jason Lemon - Newsweek
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Sanders said Democratic leaders "made it clear" from the outset that the $1.2 trillion bill would be passed with the budget reconciliation package.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alaska Hospitals Increasingly Ration Care as COVID-19 Infections Soar
Sen. Sanders says his initial $6T spending package 'too little,' Americans' support on 'our side'
Bernie Sanders: Fight over spending plans isn't 'Red Sox playing the Yankees'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL