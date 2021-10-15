Wyoming to Hold Anti-Biden Vaccine Special Session
Wyoming to Hold Anti-Biden Vaccine Special Session
Annaliese Wiederspahn - Cowboy State Daily
10/15/21
Although it hasn't officially been announced, it appears that enough legislators have voted in favor of holding a special session to address President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate.
