1 person dead after auto parts thieves shot at in west Houston, police say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
County Council Removes Lambert From Leadership Roles
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
1 person dead after auto parts thieves shot at in west Houston, police say
Charly Edsitty - abc13.com on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
One of the thieves wound up hit by the gunfire and died at the scene as the other suspects crashed into a west Houston daycare fence.
Read Full Story on abc13.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Parker McCollum brings the sound of Texas country music to the Midwest
Texas death row inmate requests new trial, saying judge is antisemitic
Healthy bowl chain from SoCal makes Texas debut in Uptown Dallas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL